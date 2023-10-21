Police in the Eastern Region are currently on a manhunt for one Danso, a youth leader and a miner at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atewa East District for allegedly shooting Major Patrick Don-Chebe, the Commanding Officer of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Taskforce.

According to Citi News’ sources, Danso together with his accomplice, one Joe also a miner on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, went to a mining site around Asamang Tamfoe where the taskforce acting on intelligence had gone to clamp down on illegal miners operating in the area ostensibly to prevent the suspects from being taken into custody.

Danso and Joe both arrived at the site with Joe visibly in possession of a firearm approaching the taskforce but members of the taskforce who overpowered and disarmed him were left off guard as Danso pulled a pistol concealed under his shirt and shot Patrick Don-Chebe at close range to his ribs.

Danso and Joe, however, managed to flee the scene after members of the taskforce rushed to save their commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe was rushed to the Kibi government hospital for treatment. Medical officers who were attending to him quickly referred him to the 37 military hospital in an ambulance, where he was immediately operated on.

Police in the area who were informed about the incident have managed to arrest Joe with suspect Danso on the run.

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Godwin Armah who confirmed the incident to Citi News, called on the Inspector General of Police, George Akufo-Dampare, and the local police to speed up their investigations to arrest the suspect.

The Commanding Officer of the Taskforce Patrick Don-Chebe is still on admission at the 37 Military Hospital.