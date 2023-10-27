The Volta River Authority (VRA) has stated that it will continue to provide relief items for the affected flood victims.

In the last two days, VRA has reached out to the victims at the safe havens with trucks of items, including blankets, 24,000 diapers, 19,000 sanitary pads, 15 bales of clothing, 15,000 bags of rice and maize, 4,000 exercise books and 1,000 pens.

Also, medical supplies worth 1.1 million Ghana Cedis targeted at preventing any outbreak of diseases, especially water-borne diseases have been dispatched to the enclave.

Whilst overseeing the distribution of the relief items in Agbetikpo, the Chief Executive of the VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa interacted with the flood victims and assured them that they would be with them throughout their plight.

“We have reduced the spill rate, and as you can see, the water level is dropping, I want to thank you for your patience as we go through this together. We will continue to support you even after the floods recede, we are here with you till the very end.”

At the highest of the controlled spill, the spill rate was over 180,000 cubic feet per second, but as of 26 October 2023, the spill rate has been lowered to 90,000 cubic feet per second.

Meanwhile, the water levels in the flood areas have also reduced considerably.

The VRA Chief Executive assured the town folk of the company’s dedication to ensuring that their lives are not just restored to how they were before, but even better.