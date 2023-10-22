The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has called for deliberate efforts to ensure that workers and job seekers acquire the requisite skills relevant to the emerging green economy.

According to the ministry, promoting a green economy would contribute immensely to curbing the effects of climate change.

A project coordinator at the ministry, Ernest Berko, said in an interview with the media on the sidelines of a sensitization and awareness creation workshop on the National Green Jobs Strategy (2021-2025) for planners and budget officers held in the Eastern Region that the workshop was among other things to help enhance the participants’ understanding of the National Green Jobs Strategy.

The event was held in collaboration with the Netherlands Development Organisation, SNV, under its European Union-funded GrEEn Project.

“The ministry has developed a National Green Jobs Strategy as a coordinated framework to guide the implementation of measures for the maximization of the job creation potential of the emerging green economy. Its overall objective is to ensure policy alignment and coordination for green skills development, support the creation of green enterprises, mobilize funds to support green businesses, and sustain awareness creation.”

A senior skills development advisor on the Green Project SNV, Musa Awudu Damani, said that the Green Transition seeks to ensure that the substantial benefits of a green economy transition are widely shared.

“It is the hope that the green project when implemented would ensure more investment in green jobs for a more sustainable future,” he stated.