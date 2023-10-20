The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has been called to the bar.

Ms Botchwey was among the 1,092 newly qualified lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The ceremony, which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre, was witnessed by a large gathering of dignitaries, including the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, members of the diplomatic corps, and family and friends of newly called barristers.

In a post on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Friday, the Foreign Affairs Minister wrote “Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Esq. Grateful and thankful”

Grateful and thankful 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vsmPxqr4D6 — Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (@AyorkorBotchwey) October 20, 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration also took to its ‘X’ page to congratulate the former MP for Anyaa Sowutuom.

Congratulations to Hon. Minister on being called to the Bar! pic.twitter.com/33Crop78EN — Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) October 20, 2023

Ms Botchwey (born 8 February 1963) was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 10 January 2017.

She was a Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom from 2013 to 2021 and served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and a Minister of State at the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing under John Kufuor.