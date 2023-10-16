The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) is urging management of public institutions to proactively address anomalies within their institutions.

The FWSC’s call for action follows the revealing of various anomalies during the payroll monitoring system it embarked on in April 2023.

Out of the 17 entities scrutinized so far, the commission revealed that infractions such as impersonation, overpayment of salaries, and validation of workers were some of the key issues that need to be addressed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FWSC, Benjamin Arthur, underscored that the government could save over GH¢200,000 per month if the anomalies are rectified.

Speaking to the media he said “We are pleading with the various public sector institutions and especially with their management that they should collaborate with the Controller to ensure that as soon as anybody who does validation is transferred from his or her original place. The changes should be made in such a way that you don’t have people who are being validated and yet are not being reported.”

“We also found out that a number of people continue to change their dates of birth. There are instances where for an individual you will find about three different dates of birth. One on the payroll, one with the management data, one communicated by the individual himself or herself, and one with SSNIT… So we want to plead with the management of public sector institutions,” he stated.