King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, is urging traditional rulers to unite and guide the course of the next generation, emphasizing that politics has proven inadequate in this regard.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II echoed this message when a 15-member delegation from South Africa visited the Ga Traditional Council to express condolences for the loss of the Paramount Queen of the Ga state, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Speaking to the media during the visit, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II charged other traditional leaders across the African continent to lead the charge toward African unification.

“We believe that it is about time traditional leadership takes over and directs the path because politics have failed the people,” he said. “I don’t think there is any state on the African continent that believes in politics anymore or politicians. The people have lost faith, and because they believe in us, I believe that is a platform for us to climb and direct the path.”

“If you look at the continent, we can’t even unite, and we have to rise as traditional leadership to direct the path for African unification.”

In an interview with Citi News after signing the Book of Condolence, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, underscored the importance of fostering stronger relationships between the two countries.

“We came to pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse and also sign the Book of Condolence and to continue strengthening our relations with Ghana,” she said.

“So tomorrow, we will be going to the Eastern Region, and on Wednesday, we will be going to the Ashanti Region also to pay our homage to the Ashantihene.”