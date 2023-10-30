GCB Bank PLC has expressed its condolences to the victims of the severe flooding that impacted numerous residents in parts of the Eastern, Greater Accra, and Volta Regions, which bore the brunt of the devastation.

During a visit to the affected Tongu Districts in the Volta Region, led by Mr. John Adamah, the Executive Head of Retail Banking at GCB Bank, the bank donated items valued at GH¢200,000 as part of its support system for the affected communities.

The donated items included 100 bags of rice, 50 cartons of cooking oil, 50 tins of fish (mackerel), 1,000 bags of sachet water, 100 mattresses, 100 blankets, 200 sponges, 100 towels, and 24 boxes of washing powder.

Additionally, there were 25 boxes of carbolic soap, 100 rubber buckets, 100 cartons of sanitary pads, 25 cartons of mosquito coils, 50 packs of T-rolls, 100 washing bowls, and 180 regular bowls.

Following the donation, Mr. John Adamah, the Executive Head of Retail Banking at the bank, stated that the institution is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those affected, despite their challenging circumstances.

“The Bank has been greatly troubled by the disaster that has struck some communities and displaced some of our countrymen and women. The bank is here to commiserate with them and also offer some assistance to ameliorate the suffering of the people,” he said.

He added that, “When disasters like this strike, there are a number of things that the people need to keep body and soul together, and so the things we have brought include food items and other relief items.”

These donated items, he emphasized, will assist in alleviating the suffering of the residents in the Tongu areas who were affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Divine Fenu, the District Chief Executive for North Tongu, who received the items on behalf of the three districts, expressed gratitude to GCB for providing essential support to the victims.