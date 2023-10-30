Hundreds of residents in Nkwanta, Oti Region, have fled their homes following a renewed clash between the Adele, Challa, and Akyode tribes over disagreements regarding the performance of ritual rites related to the Akyodes’ 2023 annual yam festival.

Several people have sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment at the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital in Nkwanta.

Meanwhile, residents have raised concerns about their safety amid the conflict and are calling for intervention from security agencies to bring the situation under control.

The confusion began following a disagreement over the venue and the nature of rites to be performed as part of the celebration of this year’s annual yam festival.

The incident resulted in injuries to many residents, and there are reports that one person is in critical condition after being allegedly stabbed.

Some houses and shops were also attacked and destroyed.