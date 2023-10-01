Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the demise of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor who died aged 87 on Sunday.

Theresa, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor died at her home in Peduase on Sunday, October 1.

Citi News understands President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already visited the residence of former President Kufuor to extend his condolences.

Theresa Kufuor (born 25 October 1935) was the wife of John Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, and former First Lady of Ghana. She was a retired nurse and midwife.

Below are a few posts from some Ghanaians eulogising the former First Lady:

A Life Well Lived!

Rest In Peace Madam Theresah Kuffuor.

Wenchi Dehyie, Damirifa Due Obaatan! pic.twitter.com/LvAwyeBfKE — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) October 1, 2023

Sad to hear that former first lady, Mrs Theresa Kuffour has passed away. She was 88 years of age. Rest in Peace Mammy pic.twitter.com/8uwYUI3mxn — Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) October 1, 2023

The end of the beautiful love story for ex president Kufuor and his beloved wife, Theresa Kufuor. Rest in Peace former first lady. pic.twitter.com/imks7ZwVuM — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) October 1, 2023

RIP Former First Lady Theresa Kuffour pic.twitter.com/aPQoAdfGkF — Nsoroma❤️ (@akosua_frema) October 1, 2023

Rest In Peace❤️❤️

1935 to 2023 About Theresa Kufuor Date of Birth:

1935-10-25

Place of Birth:

Wenchi, Ghana

Theresa Kufuor is the wife of John Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, and former First Lady of Ghana. She is a retired nurse and midwife.… pic.twitter.com/ccrrLmM40i — (@bobbytheblogger) October 1, 2023

Rest well former First Lady Maa Theresa kuffuor ️‍♂️ — Mungo_Park (@Koko__Rasta) October 1, 2023

RIP Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IVDCbXXzdu — SAVEKHID (@akrasiboateng1) October 1, 2023