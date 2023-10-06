The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum says the government is considering paying transfer grants to teachers who are willing to be posted to deprived communities.

Dr. Adutwum says the move is aimed at meeting the teacher-student ratio in the country.

Speaking at the National Teachers Day celebration in Takoradi, in the Western Region, Dr. Adutwum said that Ghana is not lacking teachers.

“If there is a need to pay transfer grants, we will pay it so that teachers can go to the places that need them the most. And we can forever put to rest this illusion that there is a shortage when there is no shortage. There are so many people who are waiting to be posted to go and teach and when we get clearance we will do that. We are one of the few countries in the world where you can get 100 teachers today if you want them.”

The Minister of Education made the remark on the back of a report that over 10,000 Ghanaian teachers have been employed in the UK.