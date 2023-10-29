Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, has commenced the dredging and rechanneling of stagnant water at the disaster site in Mepe.

The work involves constructing new roads in the Mepe RC-St. Kizito enclave, which were terribly damaged by the floods.

This was after a brief sod-cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 28, in Mepe.

This follows the donation to support 20,000 homes with various relief items on Tuesday. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama dispatched his engineers, workers, and equipment in fulfilment of a pledge he made to the chiefs and people of the affected communities last Tuesday.

These special works are being carried out by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s company, Engineers & Planners, at absolutely no financial cost to the affected communities or any other institution.

The sod-cutting ceremony was attended by the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and all the chiefs and queen mothers of the Mepe community. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was represented by his aide, Rafik Mahama.

According to Mr. Rafik, helping the needy and giving back to society is something that Mr. Ibrahim Mahama does with passion and dedication. He added that they are working to extend similar support to those affected by the dam spillage in the Oti and Northern Regions.

The chiefs thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his team for honoring the promise he made to them during the presentation of the relief items last Tuesday.

They said that dredging the area would allow the water to move freely from the flooded areas and help them to recover from the disaster.

The MP for the area, Mr. Ablakwa, also thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his team for this unique intervention.

He said that they would be forever grateful to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for helping them with massive relief items and now helping them to dredge the stagnant contaminated floodwaters and create pathways for the floodwaters to be rechannelled and construct new roads in the Mepe RC-St. Kizito enclave, which were terribly damaged by the floods.