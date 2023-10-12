Two fire officers sustained injuries while fighting a fire that gutted a building which houses offices of the Ghana Railway Company Limited and the Railway Police Station in Kumasi on Wednesday, October 11.

The officers in the process of containing the inferno were hit by a piece of wood when the roof of the affected building caved in.

The officers were rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital and were discharged this morning, October 11, after treatment.

Offices of the Railways Company on the first floor were affected, but the ground floor used as a Police Station has not been affected.

Some of the offices which are not in use serve as storage by some traders.

Items including computers, stationery, and other wares were burnt by the fire.

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO Henry Giwah says investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He confirmed that the injured officers had been discharged from the hospital, and also refuted claims that fire officers did not respond on time.

“They are currently responding to treatment, two of them were affected. The wood caved in, and the rafters fell on them. These are some things our men do at the peril of their lives. When you hear people say things as if we don’t care, it’s disheartening. So I will crave the indulgence of the public not to discourage them but rather encourage them to do more for Mother Ghana. They were taken to the Manhyia Hospital, but they have been discharged,” he said.