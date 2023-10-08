Muslim leaders have urged the government to designate two days as official holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha to address recurring disputes over the commencement of these holidays.

The Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana highlighted the persistent uncertainty about whether the Ramadan holiday should be observed on the 29th or 30th day.

This uncertainty has caused dissatisfaction among some Muslims who challenge the national chief Imam’s declaration of the holiday.

The proposal to declare two days as holidays aims to eliminate any confusion regarding this issue.

Suallah Abdallah Quandah, Executive Secretary of the Conference of Regional Imams, also expressed their wish for the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to resume the recruitment of Arabic teachers in various Muslim schools.

At the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana in Kumasi, Flt Lt. Moucharoudine-Siddique Maiga, the Ghana Air Force Imam, advised Muslim leaders to refrain from seeking favours from politicians.

Instead, he encouraged them to hold politicians accountable, promoting necessary development in their respective regions.