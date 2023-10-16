The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding that the government provide urgent and immediate support to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas had their homes submerged due to the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, which began on September 15.

At a Moment of Truth press conference at the party’s headquarters on Monday, October 16, the NDC sympathized with the affected communities and reiterated the calls of former President John Dramani Mahama for the government and relevant agencies to provide immediate support for the people.

The NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, charged the government, the Volta River Authority (VRA), and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to attend to the plight of the affected persons.

“Before we deal with the main subject matter for today’s encounter, we wish to first express our heartfelt sympathies to our brothers and sisters of the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region who have been displaced by the devastating spillage from the Akosombo Dam,” Gyamfi said.

“Even as we sympathize with the victims of this disaster, we wish to reiterate the important call that has been made by our Flag-bearer and leader, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama for the government of Ghana, acting through the Volta River Authority (VRA), the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other relevant agencies to immediately provide the needed support for residents in the affected communities.

“This must be done as a matter of urgency to ameliorate the plight of our suffering compatriots,” Gyamfi added.