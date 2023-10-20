The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the deadline for the submission of proxy applications for its November 4, 2023 primaries to Monday, October 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

William Yamoah, Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP in a statement issued on Thursday, October 19, said “This extension is in response to concerns raised by prospective applicants and is intended to afford all stakeholders in the upcoming presidential elections ample time to meet the application requirements.”

The party had initially set Friday, October 13, 2023, as the deadline for the submission of proxy applications in respect of the flagbearer race slated for November 4, 2023.

Mr. Yamoah further clarified that “To successfully submit a proxy application, applicants should show proof of their absence or the cause of their inability to be physically present at the voting centre. Supporting documentation: An affidavit or declaration from a Commissioner of Oath is required for every proxy application.”

“Submission Methods: Proxy applications may be filed in person at the NPP Headquarters, located at Asylum Down, Accra, or submitted directly to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee via email at yamolliam@yahoo.com or through WhatsApp at +233 540466684.”

The Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP emphasized that the proxy list would be made publicly available for verification, and any suspected false declarations may be challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation.

“It is important to note that only delegates to the main Congress, eligible to vote in the Saturday, November 4, 2023, election, shall have the right to vote by proxy,” he added.