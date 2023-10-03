The Minority Caucus in Parliament has refused to present its petition to the Director of Security at the Bank of Ghana.

The leaders of the Occupy BoG protest refused to present the petition due to the governor’s absence.

Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, head of security at the Central Bank, came out to receive the Minority’s petition on behalf of Governor, Ernest Addison.

However, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson refused and described the Bank’s decision as disrespectful.

The protest leadership was met by Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng and a host of the Bank’s leadership, who told the protesters that Governor Addison was in a meeting with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was therefore unavailable to receive the petition.

“We were informed that you would come and present the petition, but as we speak, the governor is meeting the IMF team,” Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng told the protesters.

But the Minority Leader described the decision as disrespectful and vowed to return later when the governor is available to receive the petition in person.

“It is very disrespectful not to receive the petition himself. Not even the deputy is here, and we never said we were going to present our petition to security, and we would not give you the petition.”

“Now that he has decided to disrespect us, we will not present our petition, and so we will go and come back again. Until we see him, this is just the beginning,” he added.