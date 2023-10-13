Three National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency will appear before the Greater Accra NDC vetting committee today, October 13.

The three include; Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, Micheal Nii Yarboi Annan and Alfred Kotey Ashie.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is not seeking re-election.

Speaking to Citi News, Secretary for the NDC in the Greater Accra region, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, assured that all measures have been put in place for a smooth vetting exercise.

“There are guidelines that the party has earmarked for vetting, members of the vetting committee will apply strictly the guidelines that have been set by the party. Vetting committee members are strictly using the guidelines that have been given out by the party.”

“So far, I will say that Greater Accra has enjoyed very successful parliamentary and presidential elections. We expect that Odododiodio constituency as we know them are law-abiding and will continue to be known for that purpose,” Secretary for the NDC in the Greater Accra Region.