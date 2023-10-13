The former Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Professor Akwesi Osei, is urgently advocating for the implementation of a mental health levy to strengthen the government’s efforts in financing mental health facilities.

The financial inadequacy severely hampers the ability of these facilities to provide essential care for individuals suffering from mental health conditions.

Speaking at a durbar organized by the Pantang Hospital to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day, Professor Osei emphasized: “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have various portions devoted to mental health, recognizing that good mental health is vital. Without good mental health, we can easily break down under even the slightest stress, hindering our interactions and engagements with others. A major responsibility of the state is to ensure adequate financial allocations.”

He highlighted that the National Health Insurance Scheme does not currently cover mental health care, and the governance structure of the Mental Health Authority remains underdeveloped due to insufficient funds.

Consequently, he passionately called for the swift implementation of the mental health levy to support the financing of mental health institutions, aiming to enhance the delivery of quality mental health services to the public.

Professor Osei further pointed out: “The Mental Health Act 846 of 2012 already incorporates the mental health levy. Parliament has done its part by ensuring its inclusion. Now, it is imperative for the cabinet and the government to pass another law detailing the establishment and functioning of the levy.”

He further suggested: “The levy could be in the form of a nominal monthly contribution, as low as 50 pesewas, from every salaried worker. Alternatively, it could involve the creation of a new levy or utilizing a portion of existing levies, such as alcohol and tobacco levies, talk tax, or GETfund. By allocating just 0.5% of these taxes in four areas, we can generate an equivalent of 2%. This would adequately meet the needs of institutions like Pantang, Ankaful, Accra Psychiatric Hospital, and community mental health services. Urgency in implementing this approach is critical.”