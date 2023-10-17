Businesses and daily activities in communities along the Oti River are facing a looming threat due to the recent spillage of the Bagre Dam.

The communities situated along the Oti River, including Dambai, Kete-Krachi, and some remote areas, are now witnessing varying degrees of destruction as a result of the Dam’s spillage.

Homes and shops lining the riverbanks have been submerged by the rising waters of the Oti River, causing distress among the local residents.

A resident of Kete-Krachi, Kingsley Timoni told Citi News the destruction caused by the spillage is massive and therefore called for urgent help to avert any consequences

“Many houses have been destroyed and the owners have also left the place and all their farmlands and crops have been submerged in water. Others are sleeping under trees and sheds, and it is a serious situation. So we are in dire need of help.”

“We need food, shelter, and clothing and if you see how the people are living here, it is not good at all. I was told NADMO has been here, and I don’t know how swift help will come.”