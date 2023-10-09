Telecel Group, the majority shareholder of Vodafone Ghana, has announced the successful expansion of Vodafone Ghana’s network infrastructure by adding a remarkable 300 new 4G sites, most of which have been activated across various regions in Ghana.

This achievement has been accomplished in record time and stands as a direct testament to Telecel’s unwavering commitment to providing enhanced connectivity and outstanding services to Ghanaians.

Telecel Group in a statement expressed its sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority (NCA) for their invaluable support to the industry.

“Their dedication and assistance were essential in making such advancements possible, furthering our collective vision of a digitally connected Ghana.”

Expanding as new owners

This significant advancement follows Telecel’s acquisition of Vodafone Ghana and underscores the expansion strategy put in place following its entry into the Ghanaian market.

Telecel says it is fully committed not only to maintaining but also to substantially improving the quality of the network it has acquired.

Ongoing strategy for rapid expansion

This accomplishment is not a one-off event but rather a pivotal part of Telecel’s broader strategic plan for sustained expansion across the nation, the company said in its press statement.

“We have exceeded expectations in the rapid development of these sites, and this is only the beginning of our journey. Our commitment remains unwavering as we continue to pinpoint opportunities for network expansion, ensuring that we extend world-class mobile connectivity to an ever-growing number of Ghanaians. Additionally, we are thrilled to introduce 4G+ to our customers, offering them even faster speeds,” stated Malek Atrissi, Group COO.

“We have set a new standard for rapid network development in Ghana. But this is just the beginning. Our combined vision is to continuously seek and seize opportunities that enrich the digital experience for Ghanaians. The future holds even greater promise,” stated Patricia OboNai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana.

Telecel Group has set the wheels in motion for a series of further expansions aimed at continually amplifying the network’s reach and efficiency.