Absa Bank amongst other market-leading initiatives, has become a strong force in the real estate sector by offering investment opportunities for Ghanaians through their mortgage proposition.

Through a series of engagements, collaborations, and partnerships, Absa Bank held a one-day Property Ownership and Investment Fair for clients looking to make informed decisions about property ownership.

The Fair provided a unique opportunity for potential homeowners and investors to gain valuable insights, connect with sector experts, and explore various property-related opportunities.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Abdulai Abanga indicated the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing units for Ghanaians through private-sector partnerships.

“It is in line with this that, the Government of Ghana has revised the National Affordable Housing Programme to focus on providing an enabling environment to de-risk affordable housing and to increase private sector investment while optimizing affordability for the end users,” said Hon. Abanga.

The Executive Director of Retail and Business Banking at Absa Bank, Kobla Nyaletey, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are excited to host the Property Ownership and Investment Fair to empower our customers and investors with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions about property ownership and investment.”

Despite shocks in the economy, Mr. Nyaletey made a strong case that the mortgage sector is still very viable for investment opportunities. He added that Absa’s mortgage loans are the most competitive prices in Ghana available to clients for a 20-year period in the currency of choice.

The Head of Global Markets – Corporate Investment Banking at Absa Bank, Jacob Brobbey, in an insightful presentation, highlighted the investment landscape in Ghana and explained that home ownership and real estate provide an avenue for liquidity as the value of properties appreciates with time.

The Fair also featured an exhibition that had a diverse array of exhibitors, including real estate developers and property management companies, who showcased their offerings and provided valuable information to the participants.