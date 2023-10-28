Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the basis for voting for a candidate in an election should be competence, not religion.

He believes that the key determinant in an election should be one’s ability to bring prosperity to the people.

Speaking to artisans and delegates of the Manhyia South constituency NPP in Manhyia on Friday, October 27, 2023, Dr. Prempeh said that Ghana has a long history of peaceful coexistence among all religions and that it is dangerous for anyone to play the religious card during any election, whether internal party elections or national elections.

“I, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was named after a Muslim, and the Regional Chief Imam of the Ashanti Region is my brother. This should tell you that in my family, some are Christians and some are Muslims. This situation also exists in many families. It is therefore unacceptable to create partitions and divisions on religious lines,” he said.

The Manhyia South lawmaker said that members of the NPP should be proud of the government’s achievements over the past seven years, and should be resolute in canvassing for the party.

“The unfortunate global happenings have made governments across the world unpopular, however, the record will show that we have performed better even under these circumstances,” he said.

He said that the NPP has been better managers of the economy than the John Mahama-led NDC, and expressed optimism that the NPP will win the December 2024 elections.

Dr. Prempeh urged delegates of Manhyia South to exercise their democratic franchise peacefully on November 4, 2023, as the unity of the party is crucial for a decisive NPP victory in 2024.