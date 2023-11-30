The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has directed that the approval of the 2024 budget be rescheduled for Monday, December 4, 2023.

The decision was taken after the majority caucus abandoned Parliament on Thursday, November 30.

Parliament was expected to conduct a headcount on the approval of the 2024 budget today, November 30, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Wednesday, November 29, declared a voice vote on the approval of the budget in favour of the majority after the conclusion of the debate.

However, the minority caucus challenged the ruling and opted for a headcount, forcing the majority group to stage a walkout.

The Speaker subsequently suspended sittings and later returned to adjourn proceedings.

However, indications on the order paper of Parliament suggested that the headcount would be conducted today.

But in parliament on Thursday, the speaker said “The 2024 budget is still before us but it has been rescheduled for Monday.”

Meanwhile, the minority caucus accused the majority of running away from the house, saying “For the second time, they have run away…where are they?”