The launch of popular Ghanaian singer Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson better known as Abiana’s “Taste of Africa” Extended Play (EP) was held at the iconic Alliance Francaise arena in Accra on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The concert kicked off with an energetic performance by Abiana’s band, setting the stage for the star’s grand entrance.

Clad in a stunning ensemble that reflected her unique fashion sense, Abiana emerged to thunderous applause, enchanting the audience with her infectious energy and extraordinary vocals.

The crowd sang along to every word, their voices blending with the sensational songstress’ as she poured her heart and soul into her performance.

The concert was not just about Abiana’s music; it was also a celebration of African culture and heritage. It featured legendary Ghanaian artists such as Okyeame Kwame, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Trigmatic and Worlasi.

The peak of her performance was when she was joined on stage by Okyeame Kwame and performed her hit song ‘African Highlife.

Other dignitaries and celebrities that graced the concert included Millionaire Kenpong, Johnny Hughes, manager of former Black Stars captain Samuel Annim Addo and Politician Alhassan Suhuyini.

The “Taste of Africa” EP showcases Abiana’s exceptional talent as a singer and songwriter, combining traditional African influences with contemporary elements.

It actually consists of 6 tracks including ‘African Highlife’, High and Far Away.

Watch excerpts of Abiana’s performance at the concert below