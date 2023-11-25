MenZone, a subsidiary group within Absa, has donated GH¢60,000 to support Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

Menzone comprises men within Absa branches in the country, numbering up to 400.

The presentation was made towards Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, which was launched in October, aimed at mobilizing relief items for persons displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Cyril Narh, in charge of Sponsorship and Communications, stated, “MenZone is basically a group of guys in the business that we look after each other. Just like the women have their women’s network forum and all that, MenZone is for the men; it’s an internal Absa thing. One of the things we are committed to doing is supporting our communities as well as ourselves. So, we are here to also support the flood victims project.”

“We heard about what happened in the Lower part of the Volta, and we decided as a group to put our widow’s mite together, raising funds amongst the men in Absa. And to support the project that you are doing. We have a cheque of GH¢60,000 to support the victims. These are contributions from the men within the bank.”

Civil Society Coalition (CSCs), comprising Penplusbytes, ACEP, Star-Ghana Foundation, IDEG, CDD-Ghana, IMANI-Ghana, Ghana Integrity Initiative, West Africa Civil Society Institute, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, also donated to support Citi FM/Citi TV’s cause.

“We follow Citi FM, and we know what you are doing to support the flood victims, both in the Lower and the Upper Volta in the Volta Region and even around the Asuogyaman area. As CSOs, we and our partners are already on the ground doing some engagements and helping as much as we can in our own efforts.

But we thought it wise that, given the good works Citi FM is doing, it is important for us to also support it. So we have done some mobilization as CSOs. We have cash donations and items,” said Gifty Emefa Nartey of the Ghana Anti-corruption Coalition.

Co-host of Citi Breakfast Show Nathan Quao expressed appreciation to the donors for the gesture.