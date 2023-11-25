The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM), Ghana, on Friday, 24th November 2023, conferred an honorary fellowship on the Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

At a brief ceremony at the GNAT Hall, the conferment, according to the President of the institute, Dr. Edward Kwapong, was in recognition of the sterling leadership of the Minister during his time as Minister for Education. Dr. Opoku Prempeh played a crucial role in helping the institute attain its charter status in 2020 through the passage of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana Bill.

The bill was assented to by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on August 13, 2020, leading to the coming into force of the CIHRM Act, Act 1020.

“Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was a phenomenal leader who showed a sense of responsibility at all times. He was articulate and firm and showed leadership when it mattered most. The CIHRM is so proud of the accomplishments of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and is proud to confer this fellowship on him,” remarked Dr. Kwapong.

“If I were asked to describe him in one sentence, I would say that he is a man with a colossus of a brain, a true Matthew with a good memory, and someone who pays attention to detail—a gift of God or a gift of Yahweh, according to Hebrew mythology.”

On his part, Dr. Matthew Opoku expressed appreciation to the almighty God, who, according to him, has been his source of strength as a public official.

He said he was humbled by the conferment as it encouraged him to do more as a public official. He also recounted his experiences as Minister for Energy.

“I am really honored to be here today and appreciate this conferment. I am really grateful,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh has been touted as the most decorated Minister of the Akufo-Addo Administration, having been honored by the University of Education, UPSA, and the University of Cape Coast, all in recognition of his outstanding leadership as Minister for Education.

He was recently named by the EDMAT Foundation as the most dynamic Minister of the Nana Addo government.