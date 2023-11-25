The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has disclosed that the relief assistance extended to victims, especially students, in response to the Akosombo Dam flood disaster was insufficient.

At the launch of their report on a rapid assessment of the aftermath, particularly in eight districts affected by the dam spillage and subsequent floods, UTAG highlighted the inadequacy of emergency responses from various entities, including the government.

The Association has, however, emphasized the urgent need for enhanced support in education and other crucial aspects of social life.

To address this, the Association has pledged assistance with seed money of GH¢200,000 to students in selected communities within affected areas through the UTAG Educational Support Fund for all student victims entering any of the 15 member universities.

Addressing the media, the national president of UTAG, Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, indicated that relief items given to the flood-affected victims were inadequate both in quantity and quality.

“Food donated by NGOs, women’s organizations, and NADMO were also being distributed. But what we observed was that the food was inadequate in both quality and quantity.”

He explained that “the kinds of foods that were actually provided were cereal-based. It was either rice or corn or flour and some canned fish. But that is not enough to meet their nutritional needs. We normally recommend that they try to eat a diverse diet. So imagine that when we interviewed the number of people, they indicated that they only have access to cereal but not protein.”

Prof. Akudugu also emphasized the need for donors of relief items, especially food providers, to be considerate about the items they donate, as it has a ripple effect on the growth of children.

“So they indicated that they have less access to animal and plant protein. So imagine if children lack this in their food. It means they will not get the proper nutrients for their brain development and growth. So this calls for the need for those who make food donations to always try as much as possible to make it diverse. Don’t just think of giving them rice and canned foods because it is easy to carry. But also think of donating protein-based foods so they can meet their nutritional needs.”