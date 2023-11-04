The highly anticipated homecoming for old and current students of Accra High School is slated for November 11, 2023.

The homecoming, which was put on hold for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forms part of the school’s centenary celebration, which was celebrated on August 17.

The homecoming is expected to attract old students living in the diaspora and in Ghana.

Old and current students will engage in sporting activities such as five-a-side football, penalty shoot-out, tug of war, cooking and eating competition, 50-meter race, draughts, oware, and ludo, among others.

The homecoming is expected to foster bonding among old and current students.

Old students, both old and young, are also expected to relive their school days during the homecoming.

Accra High School held its Founders’ Day celebration on Thursday, August 17, 2023, as part of its centenary anniversary activities.

The event was held on the school campus and was attended by hundreds of old and current students, as well as management and staff.

The school has four houses: Glover-Addo (yellow), Roberts (blue), Nanka Bruce (green), and Buckman (red).