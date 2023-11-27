Adansi Travel, a leading travel and tour company in Ghana, recently tested the exciting Visa-Free Travel opportunity to South Africa by organizing a trip to Johannesburg for Hundreds of Ghanaians.

Just a few weeks ago, the governments of Ghana and South Africa signed a landmark visa waiver agreement. This agreement, effective from November 1st, 2023, enables citizens of both countries to travel freely for business and tourism without the need for a visa.

In response to this groundbreaking development, Adansi Travel has excitedly taken the initiative to explore and embrace the numerous opportunities and benefits that this visa waiver presents for Ghana and South Africa.

Known as Ghana’s innovative travel and tour company, Adansi Travel is at the forefront of providing affordable opportunities for Ghanaian travel and tourism enthusiasts to discover the beauty of South Africa.

This initiative comes at a pivotal time as Ghana strengthens its ties with South Africa.

The dedicated team at Adansi is confident that this visa waiver agreement holds immense potential for both Ghana and South Africa.

With a commitment to turning this potential into reality, Adansi Travel is excited to pave the way for seamless and enriching travel experiences between the two nations.