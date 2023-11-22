The Ghana Health Service has announced that persons in flood-affected communities will be unable to consume water from various water sources for the next six months.

This stark warning stems from the contamination of water sources with faecal bacteria and E. coli, rendering the water unsafe for drinking.

The alarming revelation came during a press briefing on the flood situation on Wednesday, where the Director of Public Health, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, addressed the pressing issue of water safety in the flood-affected communities.

He emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “VRA and other partners have helped to get access to potable water, but how safe is the water? In the next six months, that is what we are going to focus on. We cannot drink water now.”

Recognizing the immediate need for alternative water sources, Dr Asiedu-Bekoe advised flood victims to utilize aqua tabs for water purification before consumption. This precautionary measure is crucial in safeguarding the health of those impacted by the floods.

To ensure public compliance with these critical guidelines, Dr Asiedu-Bekoe issued a strong directive, urging flood victims to adhere to the water consumption restrictions until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has affirmed the government’s commitment to swiftly restore normalcy to education in communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

Addressing the press Dr Adutwum said the government has initiated an emergency procurement process to purchase items and learning materials for students in communities affected by the spillage.

Dr Adutwum said the Akosombo Dam spillage has undoubtedly posed significant challenges to the education of students in the affected communities.

He added that the government is fully aware of the impact this has had on their learning and is taking urgent steps to ensure that their education is not unduly disrupted.