The management of Citi FM and Citi TV is set to establish a third resettlement centre for persons displaced by the Akosombo dam spillage.

This time, the facility will be situated at Bakpa Awadiwoe-Koma, located in the Central Tongu district of the Volta Region.

These individuals have lost their properties and homes due to the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

This decision was made following a visit to the community to assess a piece of land earmarked for the construction of the resettlement centre.

The visit revealed the extent of devastation caused by the spillage, which had left the residents in a dire situation.

Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM / Citi TV, emphasized the urgent need for the construction of the quarters.

“This gives us the firm confirmation that the over 1,200 people who used to live here, many of whom are now perching with neighbours and friends in New Bakpa and on the mainland of Awadiwoe-Koma, need support. Having done this tour, we are very clear in our minds that what Citi FM/Citi TV needs to do goes beyond providing temporary shelter. These are people whose livelihoods and history have been wiped out, and they need support with resettlement.”

“So we are going to do our best to put those resettlement structures on the mainland, hoping that it will provide the necessary support for those who have been affected,” Mr. Avle said.

In the meantime, Citi FM/Citi TV has donated relief items worth thousands of cedis to flood victims in the South Dayi and Kpando constituencies of the Volta Region.

The donation was made in response to appeals from the Members of Parliament (MPs) for the two constituencies, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Dela Sowah, respectively.

The items, which were presented to the MPs at the premises of Citi FM on Monday, November 6, 2023, included rice, drinks, water, clothes, and biscuits.

Upon receiving the items, the MPs expressed their gratitude to Citi FM/Citi TV for the gesture. They acknowledged that the items would significantly aid the affected communities in their recovery from the floods.

“It has been very terrible, and the impact in Kpando started way before now,” Sowah said. “In January, the flood was so severe that even our pontoon was submerged. Over 700 households have been affected. The floods have caused extensive damage in our constituency, and the people are struggling to cope.”

“The immediate needs are medicine, clothing, and all that,” Sowah added.

Dafeamekpor also echoed the call for government assistance for his constituents.

Both MPs urged other organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the affected communities.

“We need all the help we can get,” Dafeamekpor said. “The people of South Dayi are in desperate need of food, water, clothing, and shelter.”

Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of Citi TV/Citi FM, stated that the donation was part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support communities impacted by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.