The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for immediate government intervention to avert a possible outbreak of diseases in the Lower Volta area following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

WHO says the devastating nature of the disaster requires immediate medical support.

Speaking to journalists after donating some medical supplies to the Health Ministry, Country Representative for WHO, Prof Francis Kasolo, says the spillage may come with its attendant outbreaks.

“We are part of the assessment of the current situations in the flooded areas. And these donations rhyme with what we find, for example, the flooding of mortuaries, latrines.”

“And to preempt that, we need commodities such as intravenous fluids, antibiotics deployed in these areas so that should any condition related to this contamination of this water source emerge, we will be able to action them immediately,” he stated.