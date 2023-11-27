President Akufo-Addo has strongly condemned the actions of certain National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who were captured in viral videos wielding machetes around the office premises of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, following a purported cleanup exercise on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

Addressing the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adentan Fafraha, in Accra, during the valedictory church service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rt. Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, President Akufo-Addo expressed his disapproval of the behaviour of the NDC supporters, emphasizing that such actions will find no place in the lead-up to, during, or after the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“It is my honest hope that the machetes and weapons brandished last week at the residence of the NDC’s presidential candidate, the former president John Mahama are not signs of things to come in the run-up of the 2024 elections elections

“If it is, I can assure them that they will find no success with them. I want to state for the record that under my watch, no person or group of persons no matter their political colouration will destabilise our country nor destroy the peace that all of us are enjoying. It will not happen.”

President Akufo-Addo also reiterated that his government is working hard to restore the fortunes of the country.

According to him, the policies and programs being implemented are a sure way to stabilize the country’s economy.

“I want to assure you that the Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the economy to a high rate of growth and characterize the management of the economy in the years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020, which made the economy one of the fastest-growing in the world at the time.

“We can only do so if we forge ahead in unity and faith and have the belief that by the grace of Almighty God, the fortunes of Ghana under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored. I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development.”