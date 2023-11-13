Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen and Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku comically engaged a shadow sparring session at the launch of 2023 Nshona Rave.

The political figure came through at the Trust Sports Emporium to show support to his son, Victor Kyerematen, the brain behind the Nshona Rave.

Nshona Rave is an exciting celebration of sports and entertainment that will rock the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

Nshona Rave is a sports festival designed to redefine the boxing industry in Ghana, setting new standards and captivating audiences like never before.

The one-night event has installed an impressive lineup of world-class fighters to display the very best of professional boxing expertise alongside a fusion of vibrant entertainment.

Alan Kyerematen on the hand separated from the NPP to contest the 2024 December polls as an independent candidate.