The Ghana Railway Development Authority has dispelled assertions that the Alhaji Asoma Banda Mosque in the Airport Residential area in Accra has been earmarked for demolition.

This follows media reports that the mosque had been earmarked for demolition.

The Authority, therefore, issued a release on Tuesday stating that, “Contrary to the publications, Alhaji Asoma Banda’s Mosque is not earmarked for demolition.”

It further underscored that it “has engaged with the leadership of the mosque, assuring them that there is no plan to demolish the mosque. Accordingly, we gave them the accrued ground rent invoice for them to make payment. We urge the public to take note of this clarification and disregard any misinformation suggesting otherwise.”