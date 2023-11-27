The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta region has advised its customers to be wary of Mobile Money (MoMo) fraudsters.

This, it said, was because it had received complaints of some persons impersonating officials of the company and demanding payment from its customers.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG in the Volta Region, Benjamin Obeng Antwi, noted that though ECG had gone cashless, it had no official MoMo number; hence, the public should not send money as a service fee.

Meanwhile, the Tema Region of the ECG has started a mass meter replacement project to provide customers with upgraded prepaid meters that function remotely without an intermediary.

The project aims to replace all prepaid meters that use cards, where credit had to be loaded onto the cards, and the cards had to be swiped in the meter before the credit could be loaded for use. The new meters, known as smart prepaid meters, work such that once customers buy credit, it will be loaded directly onto the meter, as they do not use any such cards.

Speaking on this to Citi News, the Tema Regional PRO for the Power Distributor, Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, indicated that “the project will cover customers using older versions of prepaid meters within the Tema Metropolis, Prampram, Afienya, Nungua, and Ashaiman areas.”

She also added that these replacements do not cost the customer, even if it will include possible re-routing.

Mr. Nii Kwei Codjoe, who is the Marketing Officer for ECG Tema Region, speaking on the same program, encouraged customers to be alert and not succumb to any possible fraud issues as “unscrupulous people often call unsuspecting customers whenever such projects are being worked on, in an attempt to cause fraud.”