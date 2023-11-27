Famous rapper and singer Black Sherif made his debut appearance in Gambia, mesmerising the audience with his electrifying performance at QCity.

The concert, organised by Shadez Entertainment and promoted by Sleek Promotions, started at 9 pm and went on until the early hours of the morning, entertaining a crowd of over 10,000 enthusiasts.

He performed his monster hits including ‘Kweku The Traveller’ and ‘Yaaya’ and Soja. Black Sherif’s fashion sense also made a statement, as he donned beautifully tailored woman-like apparel, which garnered much attention.

This unique attire was reportedly a way of paying homage to the Gambian culture and its acceptance of gender fluidity and non-binary expression.

