Read below the statement by Boat owners, Fishermen and Fish mongers Association

BOAT OWNERS, FISHERMEN AND FISH MONGERS ASSOCIATION

Good morning the members of the media and good morning everybody

We the boat owners and fishermen along the Volta Late have invited you because our businesses are gone and our daily survival is at stake.

Barely seven years ago the association started to suffer due to the intermittent supply of subsidised Premix Fuel.

It has become so bad that sometimes we get the product to buy once every month or once in two month.

Though difficult we have tried to cope since we have no option.

Few months ago due to Climate change which resulted in heavy and irregular rainfall coupled with persistent spillage of the Burkina Faso hydro Dam, the river has overflow its original boundaries. As a result, it takes us the boat operators to spend longer hours to cross from one point to the other.

Every market day there is always premix fuel in the black market which is sold at exorbitant prices. The intention of the subsidy on the premix fuel is not achieved but only to make some few NPP party faithful rich through this illegal activity.

As an association, we have 126 big boats which convey goods from long distances to the market centres and 340 speed boats which shuttle between short distance communities and markets.

Due to lack and the exorbitant price of the premix fuel, boats cannot speed on the river putting the lives of the users at risk.

We have actually resorted to the use of supper which makes our operation very expensive.

Just last week a boat carrying about 50 passengers and goods run out of fuel in the middle of the journey and as result another boat had to go and supply them with fuel to enable them to continue with their journey. The lives of these innocent passengers could have been lost if the weather was stormy.

The price of 13500 liters of premix fuel has been increased from 18,630gh to 70,000 Ghana Cedis.

We thought this huge increment would ensure availability but the worse is what we are experiencing.

The floods have actually destroyed people’s livelihood and putting lives at stake.

As a result of all these, We the boat owners are suffering.

Market women are suffering.

Farmers are suffering because their produce cannot get to the market.

Final consumers are suffering due to transfer of operational cost.

Our children who completed BECE must go to School and other pressing responsibilities.

By all these we are appealing to Government to do something immediately about this albatross premix issue.

We equally need life jackets to ensure safety.

We know the government would come to our aid as urgent as it demands.

Failure or refusal to come to our aid within 14 days from today, we have no option than to park all our boats along the Volta Lake.

Thank you.

Signed

Secretary.

Boat owners, Fishermen and Fish mongers Association.

John Kpeli.