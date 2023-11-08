Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo is set to reassign the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s confirmation application against Cecilia Dapaah to a new judge.

This has become necessary as the Judge presiding over the case, Edward Twum, is scheduled to begin his vacation.

The High Court Judge had a warrant from the Chief Justice to sit during the legal vacation and is now due for his annual leave.

The OSP had earlier written to the Chief Justice to recuse the judge from all its cases including the ones involving Cecilia Dapaah for alleged prejudice against the office and the person of the special prosecutor.

The petition resulted in adjournments of the substantive application as the parties waited for a response from the Chief Justice.

The Head of the judiciary on October 25, however, denied the petition for the Judge to be removed from the case.

This paved the way for a potential hearing and determination of the application to confirm the order to seize the monies found in the home of the former sanitation minister and the order to freeze some bank accounts related to her.

But when the case was called on Wednesday, November 8, Judge Edward Twum asked the parties to join him in his chambers. Present in court was Cecilia Dapaah, her husband, and their lawyers as well as lawyers from the office of the special prosecutor.

After that, sources close to the parties revealed to the media that the case at the next adjourned date may be presided over by a new judge due to the absence of Justice Edward Twum. The case has been adjourned to November 29.