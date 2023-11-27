The Data Protection Commission says significant strides have been taken to establish a fast-track court dedicated to addressing issues of non-compliance with data protection regulations in the country.

This initiative, according to the Commission, is a pivotal component of the Commission’s broader strategy to encourage businesses and organizations to give due importance to their data protection responsibilities.

In a press update in Accra on Monday, Patricia Adusei-Poku, the Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission, shared insights into the ongoing efforts and highlighted the commission’s commitment to enforcing stringent measures.

Among other things, the Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission indicated that “Preparations are far advanced to secure and fast-track court to deal with data protection non-compliance issues. Institutions already audited in the previous enforcement actions are being arraigned for prosecution by the Attorney General’s Department.”

“From 9th January 2024, the scope of audits and spot checks will include the inspection of displayed data protection registration licenses. And also include the registration of data protection licenses, organizational measures, efforts towards data protection, and implementation of privacy programs,” she stated.