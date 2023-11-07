Alan Kyerematen, the Founder of the Movement for Change and Independent Presidential candidate for the 2024 general election, has emphasized his belief that neither NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama nor Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can match his vision for the nation in the upcoming 2024 elections.

While congratulating Vice President Bawumia on his selection as the NPP’s flagbearer, Kyerematen asserted that this outcome was widely expected. He pointed out that the electoral process appeared to have been strategically and tactically tilted in favour of a specific candidate, as reflected in the results of the primaries.

“Whilst using this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency the Vice President on taking over the mantle of leadership in the NPP, his selection as flagbearer is not a surprise to any serious political watcher. It was the widely anticipated outcome of the elections. I had been saying all along that the electoral process had been strategically and tactically skewed in favour of a particular candidate. That is what we saw on Saturday,” Mr Kyerematen said in an interview with the Daily Ghanaian Guide.

Kyerematen also raised questions about the margin of victory, noting that the Vice President’s 60% vote share, although substantial, might indicate that he lacks complete control over the ruling NPP.

“Judging from the widely publicized expected margin of not less than 80% in favour of the Vice President, I am inclined to think that the 60% vote for him provides a clear indication that the Vice President does not have total control of his own Party. The election results must also be analysed against the background that the Vice President has been campaigning for the Flagbearership since 2020 and has been the beneficiary of both State and Party sponsored support.”

Regarding the common refrain of “Break the Eight” within the NPP, Kyerematen expressed his belief that this narrative did not align with the everyday concerns of the majority of Ghanaians, who grapple with economic challenges and unemployment. He opined that the NDC did not provide a credible alternative either.

Consequently, he advocated for a “Third Force” in Ghana’s politics and asserted that the newly established Movement for Change under his leadership is the beacon of hope for the nation.

“Well, the emerging chorus and narrative from the Party for ‘Unity’ to Break the Eight, has very little relevance to the loud public demand for change in the political leadership of our country, to respond to the critical challenges of our time. The call to Break the Eight does not reflect the everyday concerns of the majority of Ghanaians, about the ailing economy and the lack of jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana.

“So for me, the chances of NPP Breaking the Eight is very slim. In the same vein, however, the NDC does not provide a credible alternative. It is against this background, that the ever-increasing appetite of Ghanaians for a ‘Third Force’, must be considered as the only hope for Ghana to rise again. This is where the newly established Movement for Change under my leadership, becomes the saving grace for Ghana.”