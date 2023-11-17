As the world observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month last October, Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, reaffirmed its commitment to promoting health and wellness within its organization and the community.

Under the theme “PinkTober,” Fidelity Bank dedicated the entire month of October to raising awareness and encouraging early detection of breast cancer with an array of comprehensive programs designed to cultivate a culture of health consciousness and proactive screening among its staff and local communities.

The month-long campaign commenced with an insightful breast cancer talk and screening organized by the operations department at the Orange Heights, Fidelity Bank Head Office Annex in Tesano. In collaboration with esteemed doctors from Midway Clinic, the session featured a comprehensive presentation on breast cancer, covering its causes, symptoms, and available treatments. Dr. Gifty Quarshie-Ngissah and Dr. Naana Okran, during their presentations, emphasized the dangers of misconceptions and myths surrounding breast cancer and urged individuals to undergo regular screenings at certified clinics.

As part of the campaign, the Orange Women Network (OWN), the women association of the Bank, similarly took the initiative to organize a dedicated breast talk and screening at the Ridge Towers, Fidelity Bank’s head office, Tema Main, Kaneshie Main, Adenta, and Adum Main branches fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all employees.

In a significant move to expand the scope of the campaign, Fidelity Bank partnered with BME Diagnostics to provide free breast ultrasound screenings for the public at the Makola Market. Spearheaded by Dr. Oheneba Williams and the BME Diagnostics Team, this initiative underscored Fidelity Bank’s dedication to community wellness and access to quality healthcare.

The campaign yielded remarkable results, with over one hundred women benefiting from the initiative. Notably, the screenings identified five breast cancer cases and twenty-four benign lesions, highlighting the importance of proactive health management and the necessity for continued awareness and funding for such essential healthcare initiatives.

“Our commitment to the health and well-being of our staff and the community is deeply embedded in our values,” stated Nana Yaa Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility at Fidelity Bank. “Breast cancer is a serious health issue that affects millions of women around the world. Through the PinkTober campaign, we intended to not only raise awareness but also foster a culture of proactive health management.”

Echoing this sentiment, Nana Yaa further emphasized, “Our partnership with BME Diagnostics, for instance, and the ultrasound screening initiative represent our steadfast commitment to supporting the well-being of the community we serve. By extending access to comprehensive breast cancer screenings, we aim to contribute to a healthier and more resilient society.”

As Fidelity Bank remains dedicated to empowering communities and fostering sustainable development, the PinkTober campaign aligns seamlessly with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being. Through proactive health initiatives and impactful community engagement, Fidelity Bank continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to holistic well-being and community empowerment.