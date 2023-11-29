Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu believes the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng is experiencing some frustrations in the execution of his duties.

The Special Prosecutor addressing journalists on Wednesday, November 29, expressed grave concerns over the increasing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases, warning that this could lead to dire consequences for the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Mr. Agyebeng highlighted four specific cases that exemplify this trend, including the acquittal of Cecilia Dapaah, a former government official, in a corruption case and the refusal of a court order to freeze the estate of former NPP General Secretary, Kojo Owusu Afriyie, despite mounting allegations of corruption against his estate.

He stated that he will not feel frustrated and resign but will stay to execute his duties.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu, on Eyewitness News, Mr Kpebu noted that Mr Agyebeng is indeed frustrated by the lack of support from the general public and the numerous cases he has been losing.

“Obviously, as for the frustration, it is written large, you see it. It’s been clear from the start of the press conference, it’s clear that he’s frustrated, and he didn’t mince words. Throughout, he has been emphatic and very clear about the frustration. He mentioned four cases in which the ruling shouldn’t have gone that way.

“He mentioned how the general public has not supported him enough. Some of our comments even when we are commending him, are half-hearted. How we are over-criticizing and tearing down the work of the OSP etc. So it’s very clear that he’s frustrated by the happenings in this country,” he stated on Eyewitness News.

Kpebu also suggested to Mr Agyebeng to appeal the cases that he was dissatisfied with.

“In matters like this, the average lawyer will tell you to just go on and appeal,” he opined.

Mr Kpebu, however, advised the Special Prosecutor against the idea of resigning from his position.

“No, we can’t think about a resignation. That is one thing I still find difficult to forgive Mr Martin Amidu, former, Special Prosecutor. He brought a huge stature to the office and that alone was good. When he resigned it was anti-climax, but I still find it difficult to let go. I don’t think Mr Kissi Agyebeng should do that,” Kpebu said.

He applauded Kissi Agyebeng for the progress he has made so far in his quest to fight corruption despite the cases he has lost, stressing that he has already won the cases in the court of public opinion.

“I think overall, he made progress, see how he has named and shamed people. Even if he loses in court, he shouldn’t forget that in the court of public opinion, we have finished the cases.”