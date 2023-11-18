The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has criticized the government’s decision to allocate GH¢220 million toward providing relief for the communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage and floods in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions.

Suhuyini described the announcement, made by the Minister of Finance during the 2024 budget presentation to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, as insulting and shameful.

Ofori-Atta, in his presentation last Wednesday, disclosed that the government is approaching the affected people’s plight in two phases: the relief phase and the restoration phase, committing GH¢220 million to the former.

“Mr. Speaker, the Government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions,” Ofori-Atta stated.

Suhuyini disagreed with the government and demanded immediate action to help the people.

He told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM/Citi TV that it is nauseating that the government is demanding praise for making the announcement in the budget. He intimated that if there is any institution that needs commendation, then it is Citi FM/Citi TV and not “the inept and insensitive NPP government.”

“For the government to come and announce this belated intention of allocating money that is now to be raised is an insult and deserves criticism. It is an insult to the people who have been suffering all these years. Our government must be more responsible. Even when they make these allocations, you wonder if they will ever be released.”