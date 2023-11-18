The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference is urging relevant stakeholders to reconsider the election of Metropolitan/Municipal/District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to enhance Ghana’s governance system.

The call was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the Conference’s 2023 Plenary Assembly, held at the Catholic Diocesan Pastoral and Social Centre in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

It reiterated that the election of MMDCEs is a panacea for effective local governance that must be prioritized and revisited to enhance the country’s democracy.

The Conference explained that the myriad of challenges confronting us could have been curtailed if the MMDCEs were elected by the people.

“As we have indicated in our previous communiqué, decentralization, which seeks to promote effective Local Governance System, is the way to bring governance and its benefits to the people and improve the participation of citizens in the governance process. It enhances democracy at the grassroots, inclusiveness and accountability. Sadly, the decentralization has become a mirage.”

“We therefore urge the government, civil society organizations, faith-based organizations, chiefs, opinion leaders and the good people of Ghana to revisit the election of the Metropolitan/Municipal/ District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). This will make the MMDCEs accountable to the people at the grassroots. It will also promote participation, transparency, accountability and development in the districts. The members of the community will take their destiny into their own hands. The myriads of developmental challenges confronting communities including galamsey, deforestation, environmental degradation, flooding, dissipation of public resources among others could be better addressed through efficient decentralization system.”

Failed amendment attempt

Currently, the President nominates all MMDCEs for confirmation by their assemblies.

In September 2019, President Akufo-Addo started processes to amend Article 243[1] of the Constitution, which gives the President the power to appoint all MMDCEs.

A referendum was also lined up to seek the support of citizens to amend Article 55[3] of the Constitution, which bans political parties from participating in local level elections and makes such elections partisan.

However, in December 2019, the referendum was suspended due to a perceived lack of a national consensus.

The Attorney General then withdrew the Constitution Amendment Bills 2018 to amend Articles 55[3] and 243[1] from Parliament.