The Governments of Ghana and South Africa have signed a visa waiver agreement, which will allow citizens of both countries to travel freely for business and tourism, without any visa restrictions.

The agreement took effect on November 1, 2023.

The visa waiver will apply to holders of ordinary passports, who will be allowed to stay in the other country for up to 90 days within a calendar year.

The agreement is expected to boost trade and tourism between the two countries. It is also seen as a sign of the growing relationship between Ghana and South Africa.

Speaking to Citi News during a roundtable discussion organized by South African Tourism (SAT) in collaboration with the South African High Commission, Counselor Thando Dalamba, the political representative of the South African High Commission, emphasized that the waiver of visa requirements for ordinary passport holders will also benefit the business community in both countries.

“The title is visa waiver requirements for holders of ordinary passports, whether visiting South Africa or Ghana, for 90 days within a year. How you use the 90 days, depends on you. Either you use it for 5 days, 10 days, or 20 days but it must be 90 days in a year. Once you exhaust those 90 days, then you go to the South African High Commission here in Ghana or the Ghanaian High Commission to South Africa to apply for a visa.

“Whereby those requirements you have to meet them, like a valid air ticket, return air ticket, letter of invitation, yellow fever certificate, proof of accommodation.” Thando Dalamba stated.

In September 2018, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba announced visa waivers for various countries including Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iran, Lebanon, the State of Palestine, Belarus, Georgia and Cuba.

In August 2019, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi said the department is scheduled to conclude negotiations with Ghana, Cuba and Principe and Sao Tome by the end of August 2019, to implement modalities for its visa waivers for those countries.

South Africa has so far waived the visa requirement for 82 of the 193 countries that are members of the United Nations.