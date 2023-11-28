Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has begun implementing its announced price adjustments across all its products and services.

In a circular issued to customers on November 24, 2023, MTN said the new prices will kick in from Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The surge in price affects calls, SMS, data and other offerings of MTN.

MTN Ghana, categorised as a Significant Market Power by the National Communications Authority, attributed the upward adjustment to rising operational costs.

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 28th November 2023, the prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs. Continue enjoying our special offers on our network. Visit our website www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you,” the company said.

Per the updated tariff structure, the 4.3-gigabyte Turbonet fixed bundle has now been pegged at GHS43. Also, the 91-gigabyte bundle has been revised to GH₵253, and the 350-gigabyte bundle is currently priced at GH₵516.

MTN’s Broadband Special Bundles have also experienced upward adjustments. A fee of GH₵150 will now afford access to a 39-gigabyte bundle, while GH₵300 will provide users with a 195-gigabyte bundle.

With regard to the low-cost bundles, GH¢1 which could afford you 70.87MB worth of data in the past could only give you 35.57MB now.

Customers of MTN Ghana have taken to social media to complain about the surge in the tariffs.

This is why I use Vodafone for internet and MTN for calls. They are just a heartless group of people 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xXGjptHY2E — Sage Kenny 🐺🦍 (@Donsarkcess) November 28, 2023