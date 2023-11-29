The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Korle Klottey constituency, Harry Harold Quartey, is calling on the delegates to vote massively for him in the party’s primaries scheduled for December 2, 2023.

He described himself as the best candidate among his contenders to unseat the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, for the 2024 general elections.

During an interview on Point Blank, a segment on Eyewitness News, Harry Harold Quartey said, “On December 2, vote for me and you will not regret it. I believe that I can beat Zanetor easily. I’m the best candidate among the rest to beat Dr. Zanetor Rawlings. I believe that Dr. Zanetor will not win a single vote in Adabraka. I believe strongly that I can unite the front; that is the key. I have the geographical advantage; this is where I was born, and they know me.”

Harry Harold Quartey is contesting the seat against two others.

The NPP will go to the polls on December 2 to elect parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies.

The National Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party, on November 23, 2023, announced additional guidelines for its upcoming parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies.

In a press statement dated November 23, 2023, the party indicated that the protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

The party also urged constituency parliamentary election committees to use the same locations as those employed in the recently ended presidential election.