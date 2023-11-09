The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, will appear before parliament today, Thursday, November 9, 2023, to explain the closure of the Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Health Minister is also expected to explain measures taken by the government to address the challenges that led to its closure and the surge in cases of kidney-related diseases.

The call for the minister to be summoned was made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Akandoh also urged the minister to address the issue of the approved GH¢380 fee charge for kidney treatment, which had not been reinstated since the outpatient department was closed in May.

The unit was reopened on Monday, November 6 after a directive from the Health Minister.

Meanwhile, the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, is also expected to appear in Parliament today, November 9, 2023, to answer questions about the attacks on residents of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region by military personnel.

Over 50 people were hospitalized after some military personnel allegedly unleashed mayhem on the Garu residents last week.

It is alleged that the military attack was in retaliation for an attack on some National Security operatives by a vigilante group in Garu.

In response to calls by Members of Parliament for an investigation into the matter, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament directed the National Security Minister to brief the legislators on the situation on November 9, 2023.

The Minister’s appearance before Parliament is expected to provide some clarity on the circumstances surrounding the alleged attacks and the government’s response.