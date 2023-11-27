Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is urging for peace to prevail between the Mo and Wangara tribes in the Kintampo North Municipality.

According to him, unity must prevail, and the conflict must be resolved before it escalates in the region.

The conflict arose when the Mo tribe announced their intention to perform rituals in November and December, coinciding with the Wangara’s annual Klubi Festival. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, after visiting the area and meeting with traditional leaders and the people of both tribes, called for the restoration of peace.

“With a shared common destiny under the umbrella of this year’s festival, let us try to ensure that conflicts are resolved between individuals, families, and communities as a whole along the principles of social justice.”

“Let us use cultural diplomacy as a veritable tool for the promotion of harmonious relationships with our neighbours both far and near. Let us not entertain people who try to divide us along tribal or religious lines,” he stated.